Del. Mike Griffith: Resolving E-ZPass payment issues is not always so easy | COMMENTARY

As I continue to identify the issues with E-ZPass and help constituents navigate the E-ZPass dispute process, I am going to continue to work on solutions to help resolve the issues that led to this. I was told this week, after my urging, that the MDTA will hire more agents as telephone waiting times have stretched for hours. The authority will also work to ensure dropped calls by MDTA agents are returned. I am also working with MDTA to prevent the authority from charging account holders for backdated NOTDs without providing any prior notice. This is especially troubling for those on fixed incomes or for those who don’t have the extra income to absorb this kind of financial hit.