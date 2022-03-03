Del. Mike Griffith: Resolving E-ZPass payment issues is not always so easy | COMMENTARY

I feel as a representative it is imperative I be proactive in assisting with the issues faced by my constituents. Over the last few months, I began hearing from folks who were having issues with billing on their E-ZPass accounts. I thought to myself, “Let’s put on social media that if you have an issue, contact my office, and we will see if we can help navigate the system and help.” I had no idea the volume and depth of some of the issues we were about to unpack.
For example, when contacting my office with their E-ZPass account concerns, constituents shared how they had received stacks upon stacks of Notice of Toll Due, or NOTDs, many of which dated to 2020, when the Maryland Transportation Authority paused collecting toll fees for several months. Instead of folks having to stay on the line for hours when calling MDTA, I was able to refer them directly to MDTA to have their cases entered into the queue. This cut out the need for them to connect with an agent and provided them with a direct contact to have their multiple NOTDs handled.
The reason NOTDs are beginning to arrive in mailboxes now is because around early October of last year, MDTA began issuing the invoices. The problem was made worse by the fact that account holders were only given 45 days to pay before accruing a $25 fine for late payment.
Thankfully, because of the advocacy of so many of us and the leadership of MDTA, recent guidance issued by MDTA provided some relief for account holders, which included: (1) a civil penalty grace period (ending Nov. 30 this year at 11:59 p.m.) for the fines connected to late payments on NOTDs; and (2) an immediate discontinuation of referrals of NOTDs to the Central Collection Unit and Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration. Although these are welcomed, there is still much work to be done.
As I continue to identify the issues with E-ZPass and help constituents navigate the E-ZPass dispute process, I am going to continue to work on solutions to help resolve the issues that led to this. I was told this week, after my urging, that the MDTA will hire more agents as telephone waiting times have stretched for hours. The authority will also work to ensure dropped calls by MDTA agents are returned. I am also working with MDTA to prevent the authority from charging account holders for backdated NOTDs without providing any prior notice. This is especially troubling for those on fixed incomes or for those who don’t have the extra income to absorb this kind of financial hit.
Finally, I have co-sponsored a bill, HB 58: Maryland Transportation Authority — Options for the Payment of Tolls and Civil Penalties, that will codify the requirement that MDTA is to provide, to the greatest extent feasible, account holders and users of transportation facilities a range of options to pay for toll transactions and penalties. Furthermore, HB 582 would require the MDTA to offer a certain installment plan agreement to certain persons for the payment of certain tolls and penalties. In essence, the bill is aimed at providing much-needed relief and assistance to account holders as they grapple with the enormous amounts due for their NOTDs.
In conclusion, this entire situation once again affirms to me why I am a conservative; government is not very good at much and in this case, that apparently applies to collecting tolls. As President Ronald Reagan said, “The most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I am here to help.”
Del. Mike Griffith is a Republican representing District 35B, which includes Harford and Cecil counties.