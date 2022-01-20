Jared DeCoste: Base COVID decisions on facts, not feelings | COMMENTARY

At a recent County Council meeting, medical professionals were met with questions like this one from council member Tony Giangiordano: “Have we had anybody die in the last couple of weeks with this?” And this one from council member Robert Wagner: “The PCR test really doesn’t differentiate between influenza and coronavirus, is that true?” These are questions from elected leaders who have been in these positions throughout the pandemic, they know better. These are the same men who fired the Harford County health officer in a partisan fashion last October.