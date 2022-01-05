Jared DeCoste: Nonpartisan science calls for a mask mandate | READER COMMENTARY

If this is about keeping the doors open at businesses and schools, a mask mandate actually gives you the best shot of that. Businesses and schools can easily operate with masks, but they can’t operate without staff. Businesses all over Harford County are having signs up that they are temporarily closed because they are understaffed due to COVID cases. We also know that schools are going to struggle to be in-person in the coming weeks for the same reason. I want my kids in school, and a community-wide mask mandate gives them the best chance of that.