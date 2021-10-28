With counterfeit drugs, one pill can kill | READER COMMENTARY

For example, Katelynn Selchert started as a job coach with The Arc NCR. She has moved her way up the career ladder and is now a case manager. One of the clients she has helped is named David. David learned enough job skills to help him land employment at a Harford County company. Selchert explains, “I love my job because I get to help people achieve goals they didn’t know they were capable of achieving. It’s exhilarating to know how much of a difference we can make in the lives of others.”