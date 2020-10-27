Harford’s agricultural land preservation program no longer beneficial in 2020 or the near future | READER COMMENTARY

I view this program as the county paying ag landowners for not selling their land when the owners had no intentions of selling it. That is precisely why ag landowners submit applications every year to become part of the program. If accepted they retain full ownership; they receive incentives and full tax credits for the preserved land; they retain development rights for their family; and they receive substantial amounts of money for personal use as they desire. Records show they pay less real estate taxes than the average citizen living in a home on less than one acre.