Bel Air’s message on George Floyd’s death, resulting protests, misses the mark [Commentary]

The statement was not wrong. George Floyd’s death was obviously sickening to most people. His death will certainly further the wedge between our nation’s police and the communities they serve. That wedge will, without a doubt, make it more difficult for them to effectively perform their duties. The Bel Air Police department has made strides towards improving how they interact with people of color. I agree that the job of the police is far harder during periods of civil unrest; much more so when the actions of the police are not trusted by the citizens they are sworn to protect. Lastly, it goes without saying that it is up to Bel Air’s public officials and our citizens to hold themselves and our leaders accountable for their actions.