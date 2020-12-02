Glassman: We must follow reasonable steps recommended by health officials to save lives, stem tide of COVID-19 | COMMENTARY

COVID-19 is a public health and economic crisis. Lives have been lost. Families are being stricken by a virus they hadn’t heard of when the year began. Businesses struggle as statewide mandates restrict their operations. Add to this a deep political divide not seen since the Civil War. Then there’s social media, which connects us, but is too often used as a weapon. Attacks provoke counterattacks. No one’s mind is changed, but hearts are hardened. Online bullies poison the air for everyone, including those watching from the sidelines — especially our children. Finally, the perfect storm of 2020 has brought tragic news of suicide among young and old alike.