Del. McComas: Leadership should’ve suspended legislative session sooner amid coronavirus crisis

On Tuesday, the maximum number of individuals to gather was 10. The legislature is a group of 141 in the House and 47 in the Senate. It is impossible to stay six feet away from each other seated and voting from our small desks. Even though the Capitol was closed to the public, lobbyists and tourists, neither the legislators nor skeletal staff was quarantined to ensure the invisible, contagious, spreading virus has not entered the inner sanctum of lawmaking. To make things worse, the incubation period for the virus can take a week before symptoms show up. People can pass the virus without any symptoms. There was no testing of the assembly; so none, one, or all of the legislators might be carriers. No one knows. The virus can last three days on surfaces and three hours in the air.