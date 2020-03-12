Del. Impallaria: Maryland’s business climate and taxation are under liberal control [Commentary]

The liberal wing of the Assembly has also introduced several bills designed to help fund the Kirwan program, all of which increase the costs of products for consumers. HB1628, Sales and Use Tax is extremely misleading. This proposal would reduce the sales tax rate to 5% and then initiate a tax on a multitude of services and industries. Services such as trade labor, media streaming to financial planning would now be taxed. This would be the single-largest tax increase in Maryland history. Currently the bill has stalled in committee but that does not mean this bill will not be revisited at a later date. Another is HB222 which increases the capital gain tax by an additional 1% across the board. Finally, we have HB732 which increases the tax rate on multiple tobacco product lines. The tax on cigarettes will increase from $2 to $4 per pack. On other tobacco products the tax rate will increase from 30% to 86% of the wholesale price and the electronic smoking device tax would equal 86% of the wholesale price.