Dr. Faheem Yonus: During coronavirus pandemic, leave denial, leave panic. Live in preparedness [Commentary]

We should urgently ramp up novel coronavirus testing at all levels. Up until a week ago, the CDC and U.S. Public Health labs had done merely 8500 tests nationwide. South Korea, with a population that’s one-sixth of the U.S., had done over 210,000 tests in the same time. Identifying mild — yet contagious — cases, followed by aggressive quarantine, is the best public health strategy to control this outbreak. Testing is now also commercially available but check with your doctor’s office if they have the supplies and expertise to safely collect the sample. Availability is extremely limited and unpredictable.