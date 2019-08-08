REV. BOUGHT: No single solution to solve country’s gun violence problem [Commentary]

Some spiritual leaders in Harford County met this past year to discuss what we might do to address this very real problem in our midst. Out of a deep sense of concern, we would like to take a stand against mass shootings and gun violence in our society, and we reject the violence, the evil and the hatred that fosters it. We believe that this puts us on common ground with every one of you. After all, isn’t this what we’re all about? Aren’t we all in favor of seeing a better, more peaceful and more beautiful world? Of course, we are. Our goal is the same; our path toward that goal may vary.