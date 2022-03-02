Cartoon lampoons Harford Community College’s retention efforts | READER COMMENTARY

Cartoon lampoons Harford Community College’s retention efforts
I was disappointed to see the cartoon in the Feb. 25 edition of The Aegis lampooning Harford Community College’s retention efforts.
As chair of the Harford Community College Foundation Board of Directors, I can attest to the commitment and dedication of HCC employees in their mission to support student success and the commitment of students to remain successful and engaged in our community.
The pandemic has made the past two years difficult for everyone. Across the country, community colleges have reported a 10% drop in enrollment – similar to what we are facing here in our community. Job losses or changes, childcare issues, and online learning challenges have all played a role in this dramatic decrease.
Still, over the past two years, HCC has remained steadfast in the support of its students and employees. Early in the pandemic, faculty quickly pivoted to virtual teaching and ensured that students were on track to meet their academic goals without disruption.
Through its Student Emergency Assistance Fund, the Foundation offered more than $25,000 to students in need, supported technology needs and provided financial support for utility bills, food insecurities and rent, all of which helped maintain enrollment. Moreover, federal and state relief funds were deployed to provide workforce training and retraining to workers who faced job losses.
In short, HCC remains dedicated to raising the quality of life for our community. It’s important that we work together to encourage and promote the college’s ability to remain successful and ensure that our community stays a place where people choose to live and work. It is an effort worthy of everyone’s support.
Community colleges are accustomed to enrollment ebbs and flows. This is different. I therefore encourage a different perspective toward the efforts of HCC to continue the life-changing work it does.
Eric E. McLauchlin, Chair, Harford Community College Foundation, Inc.
History repeats itself with family losses at Upper Chesapeake Health
History repeats itself at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. Five years ago, my father, an ER patient at UCMC, arrived there wearing his wedding ring. After his death, his ring disappeared. It’s still missing.
In January, my mother, an ER patient at UCMC, arrived there wearing a prized necklace featuring three heart charms, one for each of her grandchildren. After her death, her necklace disappeared.
Initially, UCMC said funeral homes do not accept jewelry of deceased patients. Not true. Three days after her death, we recovered Mom’s necklace (minus one heart charm). It had been carelessly left out on a nurses’ station counter.
Members of my family are adversely sensitive to chemicals commonly found in fragrances. A debilitating headache is but one symptom following exposure to a neurotoxic scent. You don’t want a debilitating headache when you are sharing precious last moments of a loved one’s life, yet in their final hours and incapable of speaking out, both of my parents were attended by nurses who smelled like they bathed in perfume.
To get any relief from their careless disregard, I spent 10-plus hours immobilized with an ice pack on my head, twice. I can only imagine what my parents experienced as they struggled to breathe.
A long-time employee tells us UCMC is a scent-free workplace. Another apprised us of UCMC’s process for safekeeping patient valuables. Are employees not required to agree with these policies as a condition of employment?
While we acknowledge hospitals are short-staffed and overworked due to COVID, this is not an acceptable excuse for why both of these policies were violated twice because my father passed away years BEFORE the pandemic. Inexcusable and unacceptable. Trusting this will help others avoid similar circumstances.
William (Bill) McCann, III, Jarrettsville
Cheryl McCann Albert, New Park, PA