Thanks for help with Bel Air holiday celebration | COMMENTARY

This year’s weather was of course just about perfect, and the energy, joy, happiness and sheer bliss of the spectators of all ages was wonderful to see. The size of the crowd was tremendous — certainly one of the largest ever! In these days of doubt, worry, fear and sometimes bad feelings, it’s revivifying to see such support and community togetherness! We are lucky to live in such an area, and to have such citizens turn out. Bel Air is indeed a wonderful, family-friendly place, and it’s events like this that make that clearly apparent to all.