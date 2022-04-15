Perryman developer’s PR campaign is laughable

I often smile when I read human interest stories in The Aegis.

The the front page article in the April 8 issue, “Campaign set to tout Perryman project,” however, made me laugh out loud.

“Local Project, Local Benefits” to benefit Perryman folks.

Harford County citizens, and especially Perryman folks, are not going to be easily swayed by the Perryman Improvement Project and it’s slick public relations campaign.

Trying to make us believe more warehouses are good for us is beyond comical.

It was not at all amusing when County Executive Barry Glassman would not give the Perryman or the Abingdon Business Park folks the chance to express their concerns. He is our representative and should at least listen to all the folks he represents.

Perryman residents came out in force to, among other concerns, tell the County Council that adding more warehouses to the area without proper infrastructure was bad business.

To make adding more warehouses seem even more wonderful, our County Council added Abingdon Woods to the enterprise zone. That move makes it really easy to circumvent environmental impact on the Otter Point Creek, the Bush River and Chesapeake Bay.

I don’t think warehouses with more heavy truck traffic, more pollution and reduced quality of life would make anyone but the developers happy.

Janet Hardy, Abingdon