Parents play pivotal role in preventing the ‘summer slide’ in their child’s learning | COMMENTARY

Summer is finally upon us, and for most students this means a break from the academic grind of school.

The summer months offer a great opportunity to reset and enjoy rest, vacation, and fun — but they can also invite what is called “summer regression” or the “summer slide.” Summer learning loss is real, typically affecting students in kindergarten through eighth grade and causing many kids to lose up to two months of learning.

What exactly is summer regression and what can parents and educators do to help prevent it?

During the academic year, students learn through a curriculum approach known as “spiraling.” This means that students learn concepts and subjects and then continue to practice these concepts while they move forward with new material.

During the summer months, kids tend not to learn new material, and, more importantly, they may not be practicing concepts they have already mastered, which leads to learning regression.

Think of it like playing a musical instrument. If you stop practicing for two months, you will not only fail to progress, you will also regress. It’s the ‘use it or lose it’ concept. The goal during the summer months should be to maintain and strengthen the level of learning in advance of the start of the new school year.

Strategies to prevent ‘summer slide’

So, what can families do to help prevent summer regression? Here are several tips for parents to consider:

1. Read regularly and work on math skills. At The Highlands School, we recommend that our students read every day during the summer, spending 20 to 30 minutes a day reading aloud or silently. Spending 20 minutes at bedtime reading aloud together is a great way for families to wind down the day and keep children engaged in reading. Additionally, the Harford County Public Library’s summer reading program is a great community resource that can help motivate students to keep reading throughout the summer.

Children can also continue practicing practical math skills by working on telling time, using money, and even cooking and baking (which use fractions and measurements). These activities can help kids understand how math is used in the real world while reinforcing what they have learned during the academic year.

2. Engage in hands-on learning. Activities such as playing with Legos, home science kits, and exploring the community can be highly educational. If you’re hiking, for example, take the opportunity to look at rocks and local environments to help children learn about geology.

Bird watching is another great activity that can teach children about wildlife and nature. Try eagle spotting at Conowingo Dam, for example. Maryland’s water and mountain landscapes provide ample opportunities for exploration and education. By being intentional with your family time, education happens naturally and sets a foundation for lifelong learning.

3. Consider summer programs. Camps, both academic and non-academic, keep kids engaged and social with other children. At The Highlands School, we offer a program called Mind Jump, a half-day camp that focuses on phonics, math and reading comprehension to keep these skills sharp.

We also offer a High School Placement Test prep camp as well as a math intensive, both for rising seventh and eighth graders, in August.

Participating in recreational programs such as music, hip hop dance, science, art, sports, creative writing or mindfulness camps, such as those offered by The Highlands School, can help kids maintain social skills while having fun.

We find that children who have not exercised social skills during the summer may struggle when they go back to school in the fall, especially in today’s digital age where so many students have lost the ability for face-to-face communication. Being active and engaged in new experiences is very valuable for school-aged children.

Summer is also a great time for kids to take calculated risks that can help them grow as individuals. This may look like joining a summer swim team for the first time, participating in a drama camp, or learning to ride a bike. When children have opportunities to move out of their comfort zones, their minds remain engaged and sharp.

Preventing the “summer slide” is not about getting ahead or acquiring new academic concepts. Kids who have had an active summer, where they have had real-world experiences, maintained the knowledge they learned during the school year, practiced social skills, and had an opportunity to reset and relax, start the new school year fresh, prepared and ready to learn.

Claudia T. Nachtigal

Head of School

The Highlands School

Bel Air