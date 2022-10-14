October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month | READER COMMENTARY

Harford County’s citizens are truly blessed to have an organization called SARC (Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center). This organization is a lifeline for victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence and stalking by providing safe haven, advocacy, and resources to support victims of domestic abuse.

Under the dedicated leadership of its CEO, Luisa Caiazzo, SARC has gained broad governmental, community and business support for many of its needs. Luisa has newly developed expertise in project management, having overseen the planning, funding and construction of SARC’s new Safe House. This project was 10 years in the making.

Advertisement

SARC just held a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for its imminent opening. This facility provides, as Luisa says, “Not just a safe place, but a home” for victims of domestic abuse, their kids and now even their pets. Every aspect of living, not just having shelter, has been considered in this facility, including security, privacy and community. Congratulations to Luisa and the multitude of individuals and organizations that contributed to this effort.

We discussed how tragic it is that there is so much need for the support that SARC provides. “Yes, but we get to experience an extraordinary amount of love, support, kindness and generosity that so many people provide to help victims,” Luisa said.

Advertisement

Many domestic violence support organizations are seeing funding cuts and are having more fundraising challenges than ever. Those of us who are fortunate enough to not live in a household where domestic violence occurs may think, “Our home does not suffer from domestic violence; that is a problem only for people living in [type of neighborhood, socio-economic situation, etc.].” But the impacts to our community are far-reaching, beyond the walls of where abuse happens.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If you want to help address the immediate needs of victims of domestic violence, please support SARC. There is an ever-growing need for donations, cash, services and volunteer work.

If you want to live in a community where the need for these services becomes diminished, demonstrate love and respect to those in your own home. We are put on this earth to help one another. Be kind, every day.

If you know of anyone who needs support, go to www.sarc-maryland.org.

Allison McCord

Bel Air