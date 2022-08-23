Edgewood man arrested, charged with double homicide after stabbing death of Pennsylvania woman, 5-year-old girl

Pennsylvania State Police arrested an Edgewood man Monday and charged him with homicide and attempted homicide after a 5-year-old girl and 34-year-old woman were stabbed to death. Two others were injured.

Christine Fousek, of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, and a 5-year-old girl were killed in a stabbing incident inside a house located at Firebox Court in the Hopewell Township of York County. Police arrived around 7:30 p.m. and pronounced them dead at the scene. Two other people, Jacqueline Fousek, 63, and Joseph Fousek, 28, both of Stewartstown, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Keith Kretzer, 31, faces two counts of homicide and two counts of attempted homicide. Police said he was taken into custody at the scene without incident. Kretzer is held at York County Prison without bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records Tuesday.