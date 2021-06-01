(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Graduations - The Aegis Harford County Harford Graduation 2021: Edgewood High School | PHOTOS Jun 01, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Students from Edgewood High School's Class of 2021 graduated with an in-person commencement Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen. Edgewood graduation 2021 The Edgewood High School Class of 2021 makes their way into the stadium as the school's graduation ceremony gets underway at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Edgewood graduation 2021 Edgewood High School Class of 2021 graduate Emily Guevara, front right, gathers with her friends and family after the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Edgewood graduation 2021 Edgewood High School Class of 2021 graduate Traeton Hughes smiles big and waves as he spots his family in the crowd after receiving his diploma during the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Edgewood graduation 2021 An Edgewood High School Class of 2021 graduate makes her way back to her seat after receiving her diploma during the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Edgewood graduation 2021 Edgewood High School Class of 2021 graduate Charles Hax III smiles for the cameras after receiving his diploma during the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Edgewood graduation 2021 Members of the Edgewood High School Class of 2021 cross the red carpet to receive their diplomas during the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Edgewood graduation 2021 The Edgewood High School Class of 2021 make their way into the stadium during the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Edgewood graduation 2021 U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ian Mittel congratulates Army recruit Edgewood High School Class of 2021 graduate Owen Aguas as they meet up after the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Edgewood graduation 2021 Edgewood High School Class of 2021 graduate Jamiah Anderson strikes a few poses with her graduation gear as she gathers with her family and friends after the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Edgewood graduation 2021 Edgewood High School Class of 2021 graduate Storm Fuller grips his diploma as he makes his way back to hsi seat during the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Edgewood graduation 2021 Members of the Edgewood High School Class Senior Chorus perform for the crowd during the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Edgewood graduation 2021 The Edgewood High School Class of 2021 toss their caps into the air as they begin to celebrate during the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Edgewood graduation 2021 The Edgewood High School Class of 2021 toss their caps into the air as they begin to celebrate during the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Edgewood graduation 2021 A diploma and graduation gifts sit on a ledge as an Edgewood High School Class of 2021 graduate gathers with their family after the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. Edgewood graduation 2021
Proud dad Perez Bruton, right, has some fun posing for the cameras with his wife Monique, left, and daughter, Edgewood High School Class of 2021 graduate Azaria Bruton, after the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Edgewood graduation 2021
Proud parents Monique, left, and Perez Bruton, right, pose for a few family photos with their daughter, Edgewood High School Class of 2021 graduate Azaria Bruton, after the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Edgewood graduation 2021 Proud dad Curtis Smith, left, snaps a few selfies with hsi family and Edgewood High School Class of 2021 graduate Curtis Smith Jr. as they gather after the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Edgewood graduation 2021 Friends and fellow Edgewood High School Class of 2021 graduates Logan Sullivan, left, and D'Sean Potillo as they gather with their families after the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Edgewood graduation 2021 Family members make their way to their seats with huge bundles of ballons for their Edgewood High School Class of 2021 graduate during the school's graduation ceremony at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday, May 27, 2021. 