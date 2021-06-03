(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Graduations - The Aegis Harford County Harford Graduation 2021: Center for Educational Opportunity | PHOTOS Jun 03, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Students from the Center for Educational Opportunity alternative education program Class of 2021 graduated with an in-person commencement Friday, May 28, 2021, at the school's gymnasium. CEO graduation 2021 The Center for Educational Opportunity Class of 2021 make their way to the stage in the school's gymnasium for their graduation ceremony in Aberdeen Friday, May 28, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CEO graduation 2021 Center for Educational Opportunity graduate Jasmine Edwards stays focused as she and her classmates make their way to the stage during the school's graduation ceremony in the school's gymnasium in Aberdeen Friday, May 28, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CEO graduation 2021 Center for Educational Opportunity graduate Tyre Watts strikes a pose for the cameras as he receives his diploma from Board of Education member Jansen Robinson during the school's graduation ceremony in the school's gymnasium in Aberdeen Friday, May 28, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CEO graduation 2021 The Center for Educational Opportunity Class of 2021 anxiously waits to make their way to the school's gymnasium for their graduation ceremony in Aberdeen Friday, May 28, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CEO graduation 2021 Center for Educational Opportunity graduate Tina Morgan is joined by her family as they pose for a few photos after the school's graduation ceremony in the school's gymnasium in Aberdeen Friday, May 28, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CEO graduation 2021 With his cap and gown in hand, Center for Educational Opportunity graduate Darius Nelson arrives for his graduation ceremony in the school's gymnasium in Aberdeen Friday, May 28, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CEO graduation 2021 Center for Educational Opportunity graduate and student speaker Aaron Stanfield delivers his speech to his classmates and those gathered for the school's graduation ceremony in the school's gymnasium in Aberdeen Friday, May 28, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CEO graduation 2021 Center for Educational Opportunity graduate Tyre Watts shares a handshake with a friend in the crowd as he and his classmates make their way out of the school's gymnasium during the school's graduation ceremony in Aberdeen Friday, May 28, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CEO graduation 2021 Center for Educational Opportunity graduate Tanaysia Smith waves to the cameras as she receives her diploma during the school's graduation ceremony in the school's gymnasium in Aberdeen Friday, May 28, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CEO graduation 2021 Center for Educational Opportunity graduate Jailaesia Murphy begins to celebrate as she and her classmates receive their diplomas during the school's graduation ceremony in the school's gymnasium in Aberdeen Friday, May 28, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CEO graduation 2021 Proud grandfather Michael Megginson joins his granddaughter, Center for Educational Opportunity graduate Jazmine Richardson, for a few photos after the school's graduation ceremony in Aberdeen Friday, May 28, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CEO graduation 2021 Center for Educational Opportunity graduate Hallie Shugars arrives with her family for the school's graduation ceremony in the school's gymnasium in Aberdeen Friday, May 28, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CEO graduation 2021 A Center for Educational Opportunity graduate makes his way to join his classmates as they prepare for their graduation ceremony in the school's gymnasium in Aberdeen Friday, May 28, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CEO graduation 2021 Center for Educational Opportunity graduate Jailaesia Murphy begins to celebrate as she and her classmates receive their diplomas during the school's graduation ceremony in the school's gymnasium in Aberdeen Friday, May 28, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) CEO graduation 2021 Family and friends cheer and snap photos as their Center for Educational Opportunity graduate makes their way to the stage for the school's graduation ceremony in the school's gymnasium in Aberdeen Friday, May 28, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement