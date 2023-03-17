Rideshare credits available during St. Patrick’s Day weekend to ensure a safe ride home

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office is providing rideshare credits to ensure a sober ride home during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

During last year’s St. Patrick’s Day holiday period from March 16 to March 21, there were 135 impaired driver-related crashes, 42 injuries and one preventable death in Maryland, according to a news release by the Motor Vehicle Administration.

The Governor’s Highway Safety Association and Responsibility.org are teaming up to encourage safe driving by providing $15 in rideshare credits.

A limited number of credits will be available to claim Friday and Saturday. Once the claim limit has been reached, only those who have claimed the rideshare code will be able to redeem the code for that day from Friday at 4 p.m. to Saturday at 3 a.m., and Saturday from 4 p.m. to Sunday at 3 a.m.

A new code will be posted at 4 p.m. both days.

To redeem the $15 credit, Marylanders should go to ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Rideshare to acquire the daily code, then open the Lyft app, choose “Payment” from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the “Add Lyft Pass” section. After inputting the code, $15 will be applied to the user’s account.