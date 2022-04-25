Ladew Gardens brings back its Garden Festival for the 14th year

Ladew Topiary Gardens, a world-renowned topiary garden located in Monkton in northern Baltimore County, will host its 14th annual Garden Festival from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 7.

The festival will have more than 30 vendors from across the Eastern Seaboard and they will present perennials, specialty annuals, small trees, exotics, container specialties, garden furniture, urns and architectural antiques, according to a news release.

“Our celebrated Garden Festival event is an opportunity to showcase regional botanical vendors and provide a curated shopping experience for attendees to purchase garden ornaments and plants from first-class vendors,” Emily Emerick, executive director of Ladew Gardens, said. “It also allows patrons to give back to the beloved gardens. The proceeds collected from this event allow us to continue our programming and upkeep of this magical property and its gardens.”

Proceeds will be used to preserve the 22-acre historic topiary gardens, the property’s adorned Manor House and Butterfly House, the Children’s Environmental Education Program that serves nearly 4,000 children each year, and the garden events and educational programming, according to a news release. Tickets are now on sale for both Ladew members and the public.

Both the house and gardens are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The garden was a once 250-acre Maryland farm purchased in 1929 by Harvey S. Ladew.

Now, the garden is European-style garden filled with topiaries, garden rooms and a historic manor house where Ladew himself once resided, according to a news release. The garden opened for another season and its 51st year on April 1.

“Aside from the property’s breathtaking scenery and natural beauty, Ladew has provided a sanctuary for members and visitors over the past two years,” Emerick said. “With the uncertainty the pandemic inflicted on the world, Ladew offered a level of escapism and respite. As we look ahead to the 2022 season, we look forward to welcoming both past Ladew lovers, and new visitors who we believe will find peace and inspiration in our gardens.”

For this season, the gardens will be open Tuesdays until 7 p.m. for Twilight Tuesdays. Additional attractions include the Manor House from Harvey Ladew’s lifetime, filled with antiques and treasures, and a mile-long nature walk trail through a natural landscape, according to a news release. There is also a native Butterfly House which opens to the public on July 5.

The property’s most notable features are the expansive “Garden Rooms,” according to a news release. Garden Rooms include: Berry Garden, Pink Garden, Garden of Eden, Water Lily Garden, Iris Garden, Sculpture Garden and more.

Ladew Topiary Gardens is a nonprofit organization whose mission is “to maintain and promote the Gardens, House and facilities in keeping with the creative spirit of Harvey S. Ladew for the public benefit and for educational, scientific and cultural pursuits.”

Ladew Topiary Gardens received the “Top Five North American Gardens Worth Traveling For” award from the Canadian Garden Tourism Council and was named “the Most Outstanding Topiary Garden in America” by the Garden Club of America, according to a news release. Ladew was also featured as one of “10 Incredible Topiary Gardens around the World” by Architectural Digest.

For more information about Ladew and its seasonal programming, visit LadewGardens.com. For additional details about the Garden Festival and to purchase tickets, click here for the event’s landing page.

Ladew Gardens is located at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton.