Harford sheriff’s office investigating stabbing in Belcamp; teen at shock trauma with serious injuries

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing in Belcamp that sent a teenager to the hospital.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1400 block of Primrose Place at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday for the report of a stabbing, the office reported. There, deputies found a 16-year-old male with a stab wound to his upper body.
The teen, who was not identified, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. Though his injuries are serious, they are not believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.
Initial investigation suggests the 16-year-old was walking in the area of Church Creek Road with a friend when an unknown man approached and began pushing them.
“A brief physical altercation ensued,” the sheriff’s office reported, before the man allegedly produced a knife and stabbed the teenager. The other juvenile was not harmed.
The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s wearing a red puffy jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes, the office reported.
The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Moro at 443-409-3154.