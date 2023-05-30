Harford County agencies host Your Mind Matters family wellness night at Ripken Stadium

Harford County hosted “Your Mind Matters: A Family Wellness Night” on May 13 at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen.
The event featured fun activities for the whole family, from petting zoos to video games for the youth to yoga and meditation for everyone. A family movie night with refreshments capped the evening. A family resource section with representatives of local nonprofit organizations was also part of the event.
The program was sponsored by the Harford County Health Department, the Klein Family Harford Crisis Center and the Core Service Agency of Harford County’s Office on Mental Health, in partnership with Harford County Public Schools, The Clubhouse by Ashley, Maryland Coalition of Families, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Harford County Government.