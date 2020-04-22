Upper Chesapeake Health bolsters testing capabilities; Harford County Council updated on coronavirus

With the novel coronavirus rippling through Maryland, infecting 267 in Harford County and killing at least two residents, much has changed for University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Dr. Faheem Younus told the Harford County Council.
Thankfully, that is good change, as the hospital system works to streamline its processes and care for patients afflicted with the respiratory illness, said Younus, UCH’s chief quality officer and chief of infectious diseases.
UCH is treating 24 coronavirus patients, he said during the council’s Tuesday night meeting. A fiberglass structure is also being constructed in Upper Chesapeake Medical Center’s parking lot, Younus said, to accommodate COVID-19 patients.
Overall, Younus noted, the majority of cases in Maryland emanate from five places: Baltimore City and Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. Compared to those, Harford has relatively few patients.
Both Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air and Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace have their own testing equipment, Younus said, and can get test results for patients back in a matter of hours.
"A month ago, if a patient came to us and we wanted to check whether they had COVID or not … [the test] would go downtown and in some cases it would take five to seven days before we knew the result,” Younus said. “That was an agonizing wait.”
Younus said the outpouring of support for the hospital and its staff has been immense; many send the hospital workers food or just kind words to show their appreciation for the front-line workers — some of whom have caught the sickness.
Younus worried that the virus may spike after its first peak, and the state may crest multiple waves of patients, but he could not say with certainty what would happen as medical professionals are still gathering information on the virus.
"What keeps me up at night is that we may have crossed our peak, but we may have other peaks left to cross,” he said.
Maryland Department of Health data on Wednesday morning showed two confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Harford as well as six “probable” deaths in the county among the 267 who have been infected with the respiratory illness.
County Executive Barry Glassman and Harford County Health Department announced Harford’s first confirmed coronavirus death last Friday, a 27-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
Molly Mraz, a spokesperson for the county health department, said it would not be communicating any details about the second confirmed death or any other additional COVID-19 deaths.
More than two-thirds of Harford’s confirmed cases are concentrated in the central part of the county, with a combined 71 in Bel Air’s two ZIP codes, 47 in Forest Hill, 46 in Edgewood and 24 in Abingdon. Six other ZIP codes are reporting eight or more cases, the threshold for which the state releases ZIP code level data.