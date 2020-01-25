“You’re Enough,” a one-night event designed to empower, support and encourage moms, step-moms and grandmothers, will be held Feb. 1 at Lunar Bay Studio in Hickory.
Tickets are $45 and includes a dinner, four speakers, shopping, door prizes, cash bar and more. Doors open at 4:30 and the event is from 5 to 9 p.m.
Hear from speaker Kristen Wilson on the topics of “You are enough,” being the best you and balancing life in real ways.
Tracy Kunmann will talk about keeping you and your family safe from technology, predators and drugs.
Sue Llufrio will speak about helping you deal with loss, forgiveness and the ability to move on.
Amber Poole, an intuitive energy healer, medium and speaker will share her gifts to help clients become unstuck and create a more conscious life by connecting with the spiritual dimension.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite by searching “You’re Enough (An event for Moms)."
Lunar Bay Studio is located at 2123 Conowingo Road (Route 1) near the intersection with Route 543 in Hickory.