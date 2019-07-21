Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County awards nearly $45,000 in grants in 2019

"What an impact the Women's Giving Circle of Harford County has made on women, children and families in nine years," said Kim Malat, chair of the Women's Giving Circle of Harford County. "I am extremely proud of and grateful for the work done by our Grant Committee. Members diligently review, score and rank the requests, ensuring they are in line with our organization's vision, mission and criteria. Each year, the number of applications received continues to grow. We are excited to see the numbers increase next year and look forward to reaching more nonprofits."