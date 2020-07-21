In 10th year, Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County awards more than $44,000 in grants

Rosemary King Johnston, chair of the Grant Committee of the Women's Giving Circle of Harford County, and Kim Malat, chair of the Women's Giving Circle, display a check for $44,220, the amount awarded in grants in 2020 by the Women's Giving Circle of Harford County to nonprofits that support women, families and children in Harford County. Since its founding 10 years, the Women's Giving Circle of Harford County has awarded nearly $400,000 in grants. (Courtesy of the Women's Giving Circle of Harford County)