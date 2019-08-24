Eric Roberson to headline Women’s Challenge Jazz Summer Series at Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air

Grammy nominee, singer, songwriter and producer Eric Roberson, is set to perform Friday, Aug. 30, at the Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air, headlining the final concert of the Women’s Challenge Jazz Summer Series.
Roberson continues to break boundaries as an independent artist in an industry dominated by major labels, manufactured sounds and mainstream radio.
Described as the original pioneer of the independent movement in R&B/soul music, Roberson has achieved major milestones in his career, from being a successful songwriter and producer for notable artists such as Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild, Dwele, Vivian Green, and countless others, as well as headlining sold-out tours across the country.
This Howard University alum became the first independent artist to be nominated for a BET Award 2007 and was the recipient of the “Underground Artist of the Year” BETJ Virtual Award, with Rahsaan Patterson in 2008. In addition, Roberson was nominated in both 2010 and 2011 for a Grammy award in the “Best Urban/Alternative Performance” category and continues to blaze trails as an independent artist.
Brian Christopher is also performing at the Jazz Summer Series. Known for his smooth crooning performances and his jazz influenced musical style, Brian Christopher is an independent R&B singer and host from the Washington, D.C., area.
The concert will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Liriodendron Mansion, located at 502 W. Gordon St. in Bel Air.
Tickets are $50. For tickets and more information about Jazz Summer Series, please visit www.womenschallenge.net.
The Women’s Challenge is a vision to creatively challenge today’s women to be healthy, enriching their lives through interactive seminars and events focused on educating women in specific areas: sexual health; physical activity; diet and nutrition; beauty concepts; financial empowerment and spiritual motivation through empowerment, education and entertainment.