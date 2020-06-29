The world premiere of ‘The Witching Hour’ featuring the Opera House in Havre de Grace airing July 6

The world premiere of Argos Paranormal’s “The Witching Hour” featuring the historic Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, will air at 10 p.m. Monday, July 6, on Harford Cable Network.
“The investigators of Argos Paranormal push themselves to their max limits as they investigate locations at around 3 a.m., also known as the witching hour when paranormal activity is believed to be at an all-time high during the night,” according to a news release from the Havre de Grace Arts Collective.
Viewers in Harford County can watch the episode every Monday in July at 10 p.m., exclusively on Harford Cable Network (Comcast channel 21, Verizon channel 31, Armstrong channel 7). Beginning July 7, the episode can be found on Argos Paranormal’s YouTube page.
The Havre de Grace Arts Collective is a 501(c)(3) organization created to address the cultural and economic needs of Havre de Grace and the surrounding region, including oversight of the Cultural Center at the Opera House, Arts and Entertainment District, Arts by the Bay Gallery and the Havre de Grace Public Art Committee. For more information, visit www.HdGArtsCollective.org.
Harford Cable Network is Harford County’s PEG public access, education, and government channel, and strives to serve the citizens of Harford County by providing programming that informs, educates, entertains and promotes a sense of community. For more information, visit www.harfordcable.org.