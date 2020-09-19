Children’s gym that serves kids with autism, other special needs, opens in Forest Hill

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym in Forest Hill, an international children’s gym franchise, celebrated its official ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 21, coordinated by the Harford County Chamber of Commerce.
We Rock the Spectrum is a franchise opportunity that provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development. Each gym features therapeutic equipment including but not limited to trampoline, zip line, multiple swings, rock wall, climbing cargo net wall, and more.
This equipment is specifically designed to work with many of the sensory processing issues that children on the spectrum face, while providing all children with the sensory-diet necessary for improved learning and neurological development.
For example, the zip line helps children with vestibular sensations and sensory feedback, while allowing them to better develop upper-arm and core strength. Each We Rock the Spectrum location offers unique classes, children’s drop off opportunities, art and crafts, additional pieces of play equipment, and more.
An autism mom from California, Dina Kimmel, is the CEO and Founder of We Rock the Spectrum. Kimmel opened the first gym in Tarzana, California after her son was diagnosed with autism and she struggled to find a safe place where both her son and her daughter could go together. The motto for all We Rock the Spectrum gyms is “Finally a place where you never have to say I’m sorry!”
Trey and Nikki Wooton are the owners of We Rock the Spectrum in Forest Hill. They are the parents of two teenagers: Alyssa, 14, and Connor, 16. With Connor having autism, Trey and Nikki longed for a place where their kids could have played together in a safe environment for all. They learned about We Rock while traveling through another state and noticed a sign for that local location which piqued an interest.
Fast forward several years later and their interest turned into reality. They look forward to meeting all of the parents, families, and professionals that they can and provide the best experience for in Forest Hill and the surrounding areas.
With the concerns of COVID-19, strict cleaning procedures have been established and followed after every single appointment. Staff wear face coverings and social distancing is encouraged. All people who enter the facility will be asked to sanitize their hands and have their temperature taken. All equipment, toys, and surfaces are disinfected multiple times daily to ensure the safety of any child that walks through our doors.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, We Rock Forest Hill is running at low capacity which means all appointments are to be prebooked. Private Family/Friend Facility Rentals are available for $60 for 60 minutes or $90 for 90 minutes for up to five
children. Up to 10 children can come to private rentals for an extra fee after the fifth child. Public open play sessions are
scheduled each week and children are $14 for the first child and $12 for siblings. Private birthday parties are scheduled for $225-$275 for up to 10 children. Additionally, multiple other special events are scheduled throughout the month.
Latest Harford County
The easiest way to keep up to date with the current offerings is on Facebook or Instagram. Search WRTSForestHill, download a free app (choose the Forest Hill location) or go online at www.werockthespectrumforesthill.com.