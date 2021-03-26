SARC’s virtual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event set for April 24

Mark your calendars and start dusting off the heels — it’s Walk a Mile time! Put yourself in “her shoes.” Since 2001, men, women and their families around the world have joined Walk a Mile in Her Shoes: The International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault & Gender Violence.
It’s an international event where participants don high heels and literally walk a mile in someone else’s shoes. The purpose of this walk is to raise awareness in the community about the serious causes, effects and remediation’s to sexual violence, and to fundraise for organizations like SARC, the Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center in Harford County.
SARC’S virtual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event scheduled for April 24, but you can walk anywhere and any time you want to walk. You can also elect to donate to the walk if that’s all you want to do. Register to join or create a team, or to walk as an individual, by April 5 to receive a Walk a Mile t-shirt.
Due to continued COVID restrictions, SARC’S 2021 walk will once again be virtual. While the walk may still be different, but the cause remains the same: to support survivors, to bring awareness to sexual assault, and to raise as critical funds help support SARC’s mission.
This event allows SARC to provide free services and resources to victims of sexual and domestic violence. According to RAINN, every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. One out of every 6 American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime and 9 out 10 rape victims are female. One in 33 American men have experienced an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime.
To join the walk or make a donation, visit www.sarc-maryland.org. Follow SARC on social media and sign up to receive SARC emails so you can participate in virtual challenges and and join them on Saturday, April 24, for fun virtual activities and surprises.
Contact Erin Flynn at eflynn@sarc-maryland.org or call 410-836-8431 to discuss sponsorship opportunities for this event and to help SARC continue to serve over 1,500 individuals per year at no cost to them.