VolunTeen Leo shoe drive fundraiser collects more than 6,900 pairs

VolunTeen Leo collected 6,925 pairs of shoes, far surpassing its goal of 2,500, during a shoe drive fundraiser July 25.
VolunTeen Leo will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. The money VolunTeen receives will then all go back to Harford County through the various projects it completes.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of small business partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
VolunTeen is a community-based Lions Clubs youth service organization for Harford County teenagers, centered in Bel Air. Whether the purpose is to fulfill a community service requirement for school, support a cause, or to just gain an invaluable experience, their mission is to create opportunities for teenagers to give back to their community. For more information on VolunTeen visit volunteen.us.