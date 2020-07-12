VolunTeen Leo hosting shoe drive fundraiser July 25

VolunTeen Leo is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser on July 25 to raise funds for the many projects they complete around Harford County. VolunTeen Leo will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.
Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes on July 25, at 2203 Bel Air Road in Fallston from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of small business partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.
“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Jason Foxx. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money to impact our community, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to VolunTeen Leo the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.
VolunTeen is a community-based Lions Clubs youth service organization for Harford County teenagers, centered in Bel Air. Whether the purpose is to fulfill a community service requirement for school, support a cause, or to just gain an invaluable experience, their mission is to create opportunities for teenagers to give back to their community. For more information on VolunTeen visit volunteen.us.