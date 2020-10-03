VolunTeen Leo Club builds 120 desks for students without a designated space for virtual learning

VolunTeen Leo Club built 120 folding desks for the virtual school year last month.
Three groups of 40 kids each came through to build the desks to donate to children in Harford County who didn’t have a designated school space in their home or organizations where they are doing virtual learning.
“We take for granted an organized learning environment,” said Brook Hopkins, a spokesperson for the group. “This project promoted concentration and productivity, while also promoting physical, emotional and social well-being.”
The desks were donated to students at Halls Cross Roads and Magnolia elementary schools, the Boys and Girls Club of Edgewood, George Lisby School, Harford Family House and Catholic Charities.
Caruso Homes, Bel Air Lions, Southern Harford County Rotary, Chick-Fil-A, Pat’s Pizzeria, Home Depot, Yorktown Sports and Sleep in Heavenly Peace partnered with VolunTeen for the project.
“It’s awesome knowing that we are helping people have a better experience with virtual learning,” said Kendal Drzik, a senior at Fallston High School and a member of the VolunTeen board. “Every student deserves their own space to work and focus and I’m happy that we were able to provide that for them.”
Drew Evans, the president of VolunTeen, said the project allowed many teens to help.
“It was our biggest project yet, and it went so smooth," he said. “Everyone knew why we were there — to help fellow students in the county. It’s a great feeling giving something to someone that really needs it.”
VolunTeen is a teen-formed and teen-run club with a mission to provide community service for teens with a desire to do good in the world. Whether the purpose is to fulfill a community service requirement for school, to support a cause, or to just gain an invaluable experience, VolunTeen creates opportunities for teenagers to give back to the community by fulfilling its motto “growing up by giving back.”