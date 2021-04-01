Rage Against Addiction hosting virtual Memory Walk/Run throughout April

Rage Against Addiction, a Harford County-based nonprofit, is partnering with Charm City Run of Bel Air to have its virtual Memory Walk/Run throughout the month of April.
The organization is dedicated to connecting people struggling with addictions and their families with the resources they need to find a path to recovery that will enable them to lead happy healthy lives, according to its website.
In previous years, the memory walk fundraiser and a large gathering was held at Cedar Lane Regional Park in Bel Air, which included people new in recovery, those who have been in recovery for years, those still battling addiction, families with a loved one in active addiction, and families who have lost someone.
“It’s a humbling and very supportive event. We had to quickly turn this around to a virtual event in 2020; we only had a couple of weeks to change our plans, but we still had many participants and donations,” according to an email from Mia Ellis, an administrator for the organization.
The event is going virtual again in 2021, but will be more interactive and easy to do. Runners and walkers can log their miles, collect donations and sponsors, and share photos of their progress as well as photos of their loved ones in recovery or the loved ones they’ve lost.
“We will continue this event in memory of those we lost to addiction, support and help those in active addiction, and honor those in recovery,” Ellis said.
To register, visit runsignup.com/rageagainstaddiction.
Proceeds from this event will go directly toward Rage Against Addiction programs, including:
- Daughter’s House: Designed to assist women who are transitioning from substance abuse treatment to recovery; includes two sober living houses (Daughter’s House and Sister House) located in the suburbs of Harford County.
- HALO (How to Live Without Our Addicted Loved One): An online grief support group specifically for those that lost loved ones to substance abuse.
- RAA ABC (After Baby Care): Provides post-partum care packages for new mothers in early recovery.
- Rage Club: Designed specifically for children affected by addiction to help them process their feelings and learn about the disease by offering counselor-led activities, such as equine and art therapy, nature walks, and more. The group meets several times a year.
- Sober Living Funding: provides financial support to qualified applicants in Maryland. Qualifications include but are not limited to verification and an interview. Availability is limited.
For more information about Rage Against Addiction, visit www.rageagainstaddiction.org, or find them on Facebook or Instagram.