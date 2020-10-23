Submissions sought for Harford County Veterans Photo Gallery of Honor

In lieu of the annual Veterans Resource Fair, Harford County will recognize those who served in our nation’s armed forces with an online photo gallery of local veterans, both living and deceased.
Veterans in Harford County, or family members who wish to honor them, are invited to participate by providing a photo, preferably in uniform, and information about their military service. The photo gallery will be posted on social media and the Harford County website throughout November.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our plans this year, but Harford County remains committed to honoring all those who served,” County Executive Barry Glassman said in a statement. "I encourage our local veterans and their families to help us give thanks and tell their stories for future generations.”
Submission forms are posted on the county website. Questions and submissions should be directed to vetsgallery@harfordcountymd.gov or by phone at 410-638-3420.
Photos will be posted beginning on Nov. 1 on the Facebook page for the Harford County Commission on Veterans' Affairs and on the county website at www.harfordcountymd.gov/927/Commission-on-Veterans-Affairs.
A Veterans Resource Guide will also be published in the Nov. 11 edition of The Aegis as part of the county’s COVID-adjusted recognition for veterans. The County Executive’s office sponsored the guide with support from APG-FCU Credit Union, which both normally sponsor the Veterans Resource Fair.