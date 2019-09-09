Tidewater Players celebrates 40th year with ‘A Few Good Men’

Tidewater Players, the Community Theatre of Havre de Grace, is celebrating its 40th birthday this fall with the riveting military drama “A Few Good Men” by Aaron Sorkin.
The production will run Sept. 20 to 29 in The Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Seats are $22 ($20 for seniors) and should be reserved via the website, www.tidewaterplayers.com. More information is available by emailing info@tidewaterplayers.com or via Facebook.
Tidewater Players is a nonprofit organization founded on Sept. 17, 1979, by the late Harry Malin of Havre de Grace.
His goal 40 years ago remains the mission statement of Tidewater Players today: to bring quality theatre to the Havre de Grace community, as well as Harford County, and to provide a forum for theatrical expression and interest.
Malin’s troupe of locals began with productions in the HdG high school, then another local venue or two. They moved into the Opera House in November 1990 and have been there since, presenting 95 Tidewater Players mainstage productions and 35 Tidewater Teens, Tidewater Juniors and Tidewater Kids summer camp productions. Laurie Starkey heads the group as president, a role she has held for the last 15 years.
“A Few Good Men” was the groundbreaking debut of playwright Aaron Sorkin, also known for developing the television hits shows “The West Wing,” “Sports Night” and “The Newsroom” as well as films such as “Moneyball” and “The Social Network.”
“A Few Good Men” tells the story of a group of military lawyers assigned to defend two Marines charged with complicity in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay. The Navy lawyer, a callow young man more interested in softball games than the case, expects a plea bargain and a cover-up of what really happened. Prodded by a female member of his defense team, the lawyer eventually makes a valiant effort to defend his clients and, in so doing, puts the military mentality and the Marine code of honor on trial.
Todd Starkey, a board member of Tidewater Players, is the director. Becky Flickinger of Forest Hill is the stage manager.
Joe Weinhoffer, seen in previous Tidewater productions such as “Hairspray” and “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” stars as Lt. Daniel Kaffee. Samantha Murray of Towson, a frequent Tidewater Players performer, co-stars as Commander Joanne Galloway. Brian Ruff of Bel Air, recently seen in Tidewater’s “Heathers the Musical,” is Col. Nathan R. Jessep. Jake Stuart of Baldwin, who starred as Jerry in Tidewater’s “The Full Monty,” is Lt. Sam Weinberg. Also featured are Harford County residents Chris Cahill, Phil Hansel, Bill Yarbrough, Leif McCurry, Jordan Baumiller, Brad Mascari, Greg Stiffler and Jason Standish, Cecil County residents Tim Hartley (of WXCY) and Gannon Webb, Baltimore residents Lamar Leonard, Josh Schoff and James Grace, and York, Pa., resident Aaron Dalton.
For more information, contact Tidewater president, Laurie Starkey, at laurie@tidewaterplayers.com.