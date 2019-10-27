The SUCCESS Project helps low-income families who hunger for a better life to achieve their goals and the non-profit’s biggest fundraiser is called the “Taste of SUCCESS.”
The event is still the culmination of the nine-week Families of Hope campaign and celebrates Harford County families who are striving to become financially self-sufficient, but this year the banquet has been re-invented and will be held in a different venue with a different format to offer attendees a brand new experience.
The Taste of SUCCESS is Nov. 1 at Liriodendron Mansion, 502 W. Gordon St. in Bel Air from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $65 each or $600 for 10 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-success-tickets.
Organizers of the Taste of SUCCESS hope that a new centralized location in Bel Air, the historic venue and features like the sip and sample set-up, more networking opportunities and the array of menu choices will draw the biggest crowd to date. Providing refreshments are Laurrapin Catering, Crossroads Bistro, Flavor Cupcakery and White Tiger Distillery, with others expected. The event will also offer returning popular attractions such as DJ music and dancing, a silent auction with many unique items up for grabs and the chance to play for prizes in the “Thrill of Possibility” casino game room.
In addition to the food and fun, the Taste of SUCCESS includes the presentation of the Beacon of Hope award which will be given to one of the nominees in The SUCCESS Project’s Families of Hope campaign. All 11 of the nominees have overcome difficult circumstances such as abuse, medical catastrophes, drug dependency, homelessness or other crises, and each has been working throughout the year to improve their lives and become financially self-sufficient.
The 2019 Families of Hope nominees are: Jessica Eaton, nominated by Catholic Charities Early Head Start Harford County; Emily Green and Colin Strong, nominated by Harford Community College; Tiara Johnson and Stephanie Walker, nominated by Harford County Housing Agency; Lindsey Warfield, nominated by Inner County Outreach; Amanda Hernandez, Carol Robles and Jacqueline Wilson nominated by WIN Family Services; and self-nominated candidates Michelle Barclay and Angela Sponaugle.
“The Taste of SUCCESS is a celebration of the hope and optimism that the Families of Hope themselves inspire. These individuals have faced sometimes traumatic conditions, but by working through one of our programs or utilizing other services in the county, they have had a ‘taste of success,’ which gives them the psychological nourishment they need to keep striving," Nicki Biggs, the executive director of The SUCCESS Project, said. "Those stories whet the appetites for success of others and inspire them - and all of us - to continue hungering and working for more.”
The public can contribute to the continued success of the Families of Hope by attending the Taste of SUCCESS; serving as event sponsors; through the purchase of HOPE Candles; and by direct donations to The SUCCESS Project. Email Toni Shepard at toni@theupwardclimb.org for information about sponsorship opportunities.
For more information about The SUCCESS Project and the Families of Hope Campaign, visit www.theupwardclimb.org.