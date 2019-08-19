Harford County Education Foundation’s Stuff the Bus Campaign is under way

“Who knows better than teachers what supplies their students require to succeed?” said Deb Merlock, President of Harford County Education Foundation. “The Education Foundation is the year-round resource in providing school supplies to students in need. The number of students that live in poverty and are even homeless in the district is staggering and it is vitally important to equip these students with the resources they need to fully participate in learning starting on the first day of school. We believe every child deserves an equitable opportunity to grow, develop, and learn and having the tools for learning is critical to achieving educational success.”