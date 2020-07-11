Deal yourself in for the Harford Streams Summer Adventure Poker Run on July 18

The July 18 poker run is part of Harford Streams Summer Adventure, a summer-long event inviting residents to explore local streams, take selfies at their favorite locations, and send in the photos to win prizes. Pre-registration is required for Summer Streams, which was developed by Harford County Department of Public Works’ Office of Watershed Protection and Restoration and runs through Monday, Sept. 7. Some restrictions apply. To learn more, visit bit.ly/HSSummerAdventure.