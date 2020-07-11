Deal yourself in for the Harford Streams Summer Adventure Poker Run on July 18

Back by popular demand, Harford County’s annual “poker run” will be held on Saturday, July 18, as part of Harford Streams Summer Adventure 2020. This free, award-winning program is open to county residents of all ages and raises awareness and support for protecting local waterways.
Poker run participants take selfies and collect playing cards from an attendant at designated stream locations to earn a free T-shirt and be eligible for other exciting prizes. Harford County’s poker run is presented in partnership with the nonprofit Visit Harford!, the county’s destination tourism marketing organization.
Poker run participants should register between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. at Annie’s Playground, 864 Smith Lane in Fallston, and return by 12:30 p.m. to collect their T-shirt and dog bandana for participating furry friends. In between they’ll visit the other two stream locations: Liriodendron Lower Lot trail and Gunpowder Falls State Park Sweet Air Area.
Participants who collect the top three poker hands will win extra prizes, including a YETI Roadie 20 cooler, a GoSports BattleChip Match game kit, and an iLive waterproof floating bluetooth speaker. New this year, the lowest hand will receive a YETI Rambler 26-ounce bottle with Chug Cap with Harford Streams logo.
Kona Ice will be on-site and discount coupons will be distributed at registration. Exhibitors at Annie’s Playground will include Harford Soil Conservation District, Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, Watershed Stewards Academy, Harford Land Trust, Visit Harford!, Susquehannock Wildlife Society, Gunpowder Riverkeeper and Ecotone.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, vendors at Annie’s Playground will be separated by at least 6 feet and all attendees should practice social distancing and follow other CDC guidelines.
Participants are also welcome to bring a picnic lunch, enjoy the playground and explore the hiking trails.
“With safety precautions in place, we’re excited to bring back this fun event and raise awareness about keeping our wonderful streams healthy for future generations,” County Executive Barry Glassman said.
The July 18 poker run is part of Harford Streams Summer Adventure, a summer-long event inviting residents to explore local streams, take selfies at their favorite locations, and send in the photos to win prizes. Pre-registration is required for Summer Streams, which was developed by Harford County Department of Public Works’ Office of Watershed Protection and Restoration and runs through Monday, Sept. 7. Some restrictions apply. To learn more, visit bit.ly/HSSummerAdventure.