Local mother-daughter skaters medal at State Games of America

For Claudia Brown and her daughter, Tacy Brown, of Street, figure skating is a family affair.
Both took home medals from the State Games of America, an Olympic-style event held in Lynchburg, Va., from July 31 to Aug. 4.
Claudia Brown, a professor of mass communications at Harford Community College, choreographed her gold medal winning performance in the Adult Gold Dramatic Entertainment event.
She skated to “Through the Eyes of Love” from the film “Ice Castles.” Her program highlights included a sit spin and a backward catch foot spiral.
Tacy, 13, who will be in eighth grade at North Harford Middle School, won the gold medal in the Juvenile Short Program with her skate to “Can you Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King.”
Program highlights included a clean double lutz and a clean double flip combination, as well as a layback spin. Her mother choreographed her routine.
Tacy also won the bronze medal in the Juvenile Interpretive — a challenging event in which skaters have just a few minutes to choreograph a routine on their own after hearing music played twice.
Tacy also took home a silver medal from the Open Juvenile Ladies event at the Hershey Open on Aug. 9.
That performance to “Mambo” from “West Side Story,” also choreographed by her mom, included a clean double flip/double loop combination and two Level 2 spins; she also received the highest technical mark in the event.
Claudia started skating when she was 19, shortly after Ice World in Abingdon opened. Tacy started when she was 2. The pair train at rinks in Maryland and Delaware, including Ice World, Cabin John Ice Rink and the University of Delaware Ice Arena.
Tacy said having a mom who skates is “fun because there is always someone to teach me.”
“It is an incredible joy and a dream come true to share my passion for skating with my daughter," Claudia Brown said. "I have participated in many competitions through the years but this was my first State Games of America — and it was so special to share that experience with Tacy.”