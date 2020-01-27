America’s SBDC Northern Region and Harford Community College are hosting Shark Tank 2020 on Thursday, Jan. 30, in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College.
Join the fun as audience member and vote on which hopeful entrepreneurs wins valuable services in the areas of marketing, business consulting, legal, networking and co-working space. One winner will receive a cash prize.
The audience will decide which prize package is most valuable to the entrepreneur.
The event kicks-off at 6 p.m. with a networking happy hour. The price to attend is $30 in advance or $40 at the door and includes the event and networking reception with food and beverage. Tickets for HCC students with valid college ID are $10 (event only).
The five final contestants pitching their business plans are:
Leu Beach, SameSpace: SameSpace is the cure for banner ad blindness. Its patented technology gives ads the ability to reach outside the box and draw attention without ever interrupting.
Jeffrey Brochu, Get Fit Sports: We are champions serving champions with a mission to deliver a hope-filled experience where you believe a champion exists within.
Miguel Rodriguez, Cross Lists: Rodriguez is the creator of Cross List, a mobile app that allows users to create one listing for an item and sell it on many platforms. It makes the experience of selling goods locally quicker and easier than ever. Cross List is also rich with other features that make it poised for growth in the e-commerce sector.
Catherine Seeley, Click Networking Games: Contrary to our age of perpetual digital connectedness, studies show that people are lonelier than ever. Seely, the creator of Click Networking Games, has made it her mission to “make the world happier through in-person human connection” with Click. In a race to solve a mystery, Click players earn important clues by sharing personal stories with each other, building leadership skills such as active listening, eye contact, public speaking, empathy and emotional intelligence along the way.
Daniel Worrell, Shell & Barrel: Shell & Barrel is a service company owned by Worrell, a certified sommelier and master oyster shucker. Shell & Barrel provides exceptional experiences for a variety of social events and staff trainings while focusing on using environmentally sustainable practices.
Harford Community College is located at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. Snow date for the event is Feb. 13.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit tickets.harford.edu.
Shark Tank 2020 is cosponsored by America’s SBDC MD Northern Region, Harford Community College and the Harford County Office of Community and Economic Development. Additional sponsors include The Ground Floor, Virtually Nat, Omnibiz, The Growth Coach, Ganvir Law, Harford County Chamber of Commerce and Palo Alto Software, maker of LivePlan.