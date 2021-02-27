xml:space="preserve">
‘Harford County: Rooted in Agriculture’ free virtual event March 20 is for everyone who eats

The Aegis
Feb 27, 2021 8:00 AM

“Harford County: Rooted in Agriculture,” a free virtual event, will be presented on Saturday, March 20, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Steve Rouse, radio personality and local farmer, and Sarah Simpson, Maryland Public Television producer and Harford County native, will co-host the event, livestreamed from The Grove, Harford County’s agricultural center. Broadcasting on YouTube and Facebook, the program will include a Native American blessing for Harford County, a cooking demonstration by a local chef, discussions on hydroponics and community gardening trends, and questions answered by farmers and food professionals.

This program is for anyone who eats, according to a news release,and families are encouraged to participate.

Harford County is the birthplace of the modern sustainable agriculture movement in the United States, according to the release.

Register at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3049/Rooted-in-Agriculture-Virtual-Event and be automatically entered for prize giveaways from local farmers, breweries and restaurants. The website also includes links to Ag-Venture activities for children and families to enjoy.

Harford Community College, Harford County Government, Harford County Farm Bureau and the Harford Soil Conservation District are major sponsors of the event.

