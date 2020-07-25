Putts Fore Paws golf tournament to raise money for Humane Society of Harford County set to tee off Sept. 3

The Humane Society of Harford County, Inc., is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to the welfare and well-being of the approximately 3,000-3,500 animals each year. It promotes the kind treatment of homeless, stray and abandoned animals by providing shelter, care, adoptions, and community education. The HSHC is not a county agency nor are we affiliated with any national or regional organization. For more information, visit www.harfordshelter.org.