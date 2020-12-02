Harford Family House virtual purse auction, with proceeds benefiting county’s homeless population, runs through Dec. 13

This year there will be celebrity purses donated by: The Ladies of WJZ, including Kristy Breslin, Denise Koch, and Linh Bui; Pat and Paige Boyle; Mary Hastler and many others. We will feature some designer purses including Coach, Dooney and Bourke, and Kate Spade. Many of the purses will be stuffed full of a variety of items to pique the interest of everyone. Bidders will have the opportunity to “buy it now” if they see something they can’t live without. All items will be available for pick-up at Harford Family House, or delivery can be arranged locally. For a small shipping fee, items can also be shipped out of the area.