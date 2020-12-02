Harford Family House virtual purse auction, with proceeds benefiting county’s homeless population, runs through Dec. 13

For 10 years, Harford Family House has been presenting a purse auction to raise funding to support Harford County’s most vulnerable citizens. After taking a brief hiatus, the event is returning this year, just in time for holiday shopping.
Rather than being an in-person event, this year, the pursue auction will be completely online, allowing the community to shop and bid on auction items any time of day or night from the convenience of their own home. All proceeds from the event will help families and young adults in the community on their journey to independence.
Bidding for the annual Power of the Purse Virtual Purse Auction will close at 8 p.m. Dec. 13. Interested shoppers can visit our auction website, bit.ly/hfhpurseauction2020. Shoppers can bid on new designer bags and other items, plus shop a selection of never used or gently used handbags being sold for a fraction of their retail cost.
The event is being presented by Saxon’s Diamond Centers with all proceeds benefiting Harford Family House, the local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families with children and unaccompanied young adults in Harford County who are experiencing homelessness.
Over the past 10 years, The Hope in Handbags Purse Auction raised $192,000 to support Harford County’s most vulnerable citizens. Harford Family House, Inc. assists families with children and unaccompanied young adults achieve independence through housing, support and resources dedicated to improving the financial stability and mental well-being of its clients experiencing homelessness. It was established in 1989 and is the largest organization in Harford County providing services to people experiencing homelessness.
This year there will be celebrity purses donated by: The Ladies of WJZ, including Kristy Breslin, Denise Koch, and Linh Bui; Pat and Paige Boyle; Mary Hastler and many others. We will feature some designer purses including Coach, Dooney and Bourke, and Kate Spade. Many of the purses will be stuffed full of a variety of items to pique the interest of everyone. Bidders will have the opportunity to “buy it now” if they see something they can’t live without. All items will be available for pick-up at Harford Family House, or delivery can be arranged locally. For a small shipping fee, items can also be shipped out of the area.
“This event allows the community to do some holiday or personal shopping while providing the critical financial support needed to help our neighbors on the path to independence,” said the organization’s CEO Robin Tomechko. “It costs just $25 to provide a single night of housing to a parent or child in need, so it’s easy to see the impact that funds raised from this event will have on helping the those in our community who are experiencing homelessness.”
For more information on sponsorship call 410-273-6700 or visit www.harfordfamilyhouse.org