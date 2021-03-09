Fire damages offices of Edgewood used car dealership

A unidentified failure of a computer sparked a fire in an office at a used car dealership in the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway in Edgewood, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The fire, which occurred just before 8 p.m. Sunday at 1 U.S. Motors, caused about $5,000 in total damages to the structure and its contents, the fire marshal reported.
The business was closed at the time of the fire and discovered by an employee who lives on-site, the fire marshal said. It took firefighters from the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company about 5 minutes to get it under control.
No one was injured, according to the fire marshal.