United Way of Central Maryland is searching for volunteers to help hundreds of individuals experiencing or on the brink of homelessness in Harford County.
The fourth annual Project Homeless Connect will connect people to an array of critical resources and services all in one place, with the goal of helping people find a place to call home.
The event will take place at the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Road, in Bel Air, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 23.
Volunteers are needed to set up and break down the event, as well as guide guests through on-the-spot services, which include housing information, employment programs, vision and dental care, haircuts, and more.
At last year’s event, fillings and extractions were provided to 174 patients over the course of the day. There were also 120 vision screenings completed and 100 eyeglasses prescribed to individuals during the event.
Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at the following link: https://uwcm.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=479911
Volunteer shifts include:
- Noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 22 (set up day)
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 23 (all day)
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan 23 (morning only)
- Noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 23 (afternoon only)
- 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 23 (take down)