Point Breeze Credit Union makes $10,000 donation to Harford SARC to support victims of domestic, sexual violence and child abuse

Currently celebrating its 85th year in business, Point Breeze Credit Union is one of Maryland’s largest credit unions, with more than 59,000 members and approximate assets of $800 million. A full-service financial institution that is member-owned and not-for-profit, Point Breeze offers banking through offices in Hunt Valley, Rosedale, Bel Air, Westminster and Owings Mills. Membership in Point Breeze is open to individuals who work, worship, or volunteer within 20 miles of a Point Breeze location.