Ed Lally Foundation to host One Day, One Us mindfulness event Saturday at Hopkins Farm Brewery

The Ed Lally Foundation will hold its first One Day, One Us event featuring live music by the band The Big Infinite, mindful movement exercises and meditation on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, at Hopkins Farm Brewery in Havre de Grace.
“We offer tools to help folks improve their mental and emotional health. Tools that helped us find healing through our own experiences of depression and anxiety,” said Jordan Lally, event organizer, in a statement. “What’s great about the One Day, One Us event is that we’ll all be engaged in this one-of-a-kind experience together, as one community. Together we heal!”
Proceeds will go to the Ed Lally Foundation’s mindful mental health mission for a proactive approach to mental health and suicide prevention through accessible practices of meditation, mindfulness, authentic self-expression and community connection.
The event will be held outdoors and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. The event will take place rain or shine.
Admission is $25 and free for children 12 and under. Registration is encouraged as space is limited. To register, go to edlallyfoundation.z2systems.com