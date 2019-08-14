‘Nutcracker’ auditions are Saturday at HCC’s Susquehanna Center Dance Studio

Harford Community College’s Harford Dance Theatre will hold auditions on Saturday for male and female dancers and actors ages 8 through adult for the company’s annual production of the holiday classic, “The Nutcracker.”
Auditions are in the Susquehanna Dance Studio in the Susquehanna Center. Dancers ages 8 to adult should wear appropriate dance wear such as leotards, tights, solid color skirt or shorts; bring all dance shoes to the audition. Dancers must be enrolled in a ballet class to audition.
Performance dates for “The Nutcracker” are Friday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Dec. 8. The show will be directed by McKenzie Horseman.
“The Nutcracker” audition schedule for Saturday is:
- Dancers ages 8 through 13 with a minimum of one year of dance training: registration, 10 a.m.; audition, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Dancers ages 12 and up, with a minimum of three years of dance training: registration: 11 a.m.; audition/class, noon to 2 p.m.; call-backs, if needed, 2 to 3 p.m.
For further information, contact Suzie Thompson, HDT company manager, at sthompson@harford.edu.